Source code escrow for developers
Codekeeper is an easy to use solution for software developers and publishers to provide their clients with source code escrow as part of their service level or license agreements.
Works with all popular software development platforms, like Github, Bitbucket and MS Visual Studio.
Features
Manage the entire source code escrow process from an easy to use Dashboard
Secure Legal Foundation
A legally sound escrow agreement comes with each Codekeeper account.
Codekeeper is the trusted 3rd party that keeps your source code safe while in escrow
and releases it to your licensees only in case verified a release event occurs.
Source Code Repositories
Codekeeper integrates directly with your established workflows on Github and other popular platforms. Encrypted source code deposits into escrow are fully automated.
Beneficiary Management
Easily add your clients as beneficiary of the deposited source code escrow and keep them up to date. Confirmations are automated. No paperwork!
Release Terms
Specify for each beneficiary which source code they should receive and under which release terms they should be released. Manage complex agreements with ease.
Quick Recovery
Assure your clients of quick recovery in the event of a release event, with included Beneficiary accounts (Business Plans and up). They can login and initiate release procedures.
Why people choose Codekeeper
Industry leading pricing model
Our pricing model is completely different from traditional providers. Stop paying expensive lawyers who don’t understand modern software development.
Ease of Use
Codekeeper fits directly into modern development and source code management workflows. No need for CD-Rom's or other old school data storage.
Works for anyone
Our clients range from single developers, right up to global software publishers from around the globe. Have needs that we haven’t mentioned here? Contact us.
Close more deals
Use escrow to eliminate risk for your clients and you will experience why software escrow is often referred to as ‘the great sales enabler’.
Pricing
Developer Plan
$49/month
($199/setup fee)
Includes:
Escrow Agreement
2 Source Code Repositories
2 Escrow Beneficiaries
Straightforward pricing plans that fit software companies of any size.
Team Plan
$149/month
($199/setup fee)
Includes:
Escrow Agreement
5 Source Code Repositories
10 Escrow Beneficiaries
Most Popular
Business Plan
$299/month
($199/setup fee)
Includes:
Escrow Agreement
15 Source Code Repositories
30 Escrow Beneficiaries
Enterprise Plan
$899/month
($199/setup fee)
Includes:
Escrow Agreement
30 Source Code Repositories
Unlimited Escrow Beneficiaries
All plans include:
• Unlimited Continuous Deposits
• Beneficiary Confirmations
• Escrow Setup Assistance
Add-ons
Written Agreements
$129/agreement
If you require a written agreement for some of your beneficiaries you can easily order and download it, including all (custom) release terms for that beneficiary.
Release Event Validation
$199/hour
If a release event is triggered, validation of the release conditions before release is charged on an hourly basis.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you also support other source code deposit methods?
Yes, we also support SFTP, Dropbox, Google Drive, email and others. Let us know your needs and we’ll see how we can make that work.
Can you tell me more about how you protect data?
Deposited source code is encrypted in a single process when taking deposit. The encrypted source code is backed up at different locations around the world. The decryption keys are in our safes, which are inside a bankbuilding. The codes only come out when a release event occurs.
Can you provide us with a copy of the escrow agreement?
Please send us an email and we’ll send you an excerpt of the agreement based on typical terms. Please keep in mind that the terms can be customised to suit your license agreement.
Can I pay by invoice?
Yes, you can. You will be billed for 1 year of service and additionally receive a 20% discount. Please email [email protected] if you'd like to receive an invoice to start your subscription.
What payment methods do you support?
We support all mayor credit cards. Subscriptions are processed using Chargebee and payments are processed using Stripe. So you may see these names appear on your credit card statement.
Will I get a VAT invoice?
Yes, if you enter your VAT information during signing up you'll receive an invoice specifying the VAT amounts. All listed prices are excl. VAT.
When does the escrow process start?
After signing up for your plan you will receive on boarding information via email, that includes links to register your repositories and to add counter parties to them. We'll support you through the process to get all your code secured.
Does CodeKeeper have access to the content that's deposited under escrow?
No, to ensure complete security and guarantee full integrity the deposited content is encrypted and stored in an automated process.
Where is the code under escrow stored?
We backup all encrypted escrow content at several undisclosed locations around the world.
Codekeeper BV
Anna Paulownastraat 27
2518 BA The Hague
The Netherlands