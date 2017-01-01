Setup Escrow

Source code escrow for developers

Codekeeper is an easy to use solution for software developers and publishers to provide their clients with source code escrow as part of their service level or license agreements.

Works with all popular software development platforms, like Github, Bitbucket and MS Visual Studio.

Supported Platforms

Don’t see your favourite platform listed? Contact us!

Features

Manage the entire source code escrow process from an easy to use Dashboard

Secure Legal Foundation 

A legally sound escrow agreement comes with each Codekeeper account.

Codekeeper is the trusted 3rd party that keeps your source code safe while in escrow

and releases it to your licensees only in case verified a release event occurs.

Source Code Repositories 

Codekeeper integrates directly with your established workflows on Github and other popular platforms. Encrypted source code deposits into escrow are fully automated.

Beneficiary Management

Easily add your clients as beneficiary of the deposited source code escrow and keep them up to date. Confirmations are automated. No paperwork!

Release Terms 

Specify for each beneficiary which source code they should receive and under which release terms they should be released. Manage complex agreements with ease.

Quick Recovery 

Assure your clients of quick recovery in the event of a release event, with included Beneficiary accounts (Business Plans and up). They can login and initiate release procedures.

Why people choose Codekeeper

Industry leading pricing model 

Our pricing model is completely different from traditional providers. Stop paying expensive lawyers who don’t understand modern software development.

Ease of Use 

Codekeeper fits directly into modern development and source code management workflows. No need for CD-Rom's or other old school data storage.

Works for anyone 

Our clients range from single developers, right up to global software publishers from around the globe. Have needs that we haven’t mentioned here? Contact us.

Close more deals 

Use escrow to eliminate risk for your clients and you will experience why software escrow is often referred to as ‘the great sales enabler’.

Pricing

Developer Plan 

 

$49/month 

($199/setup fee)

 

Includes: 

Escrow Agreement

2 Source Code Repositories

2 Escrow Beneficiaries

Straightforward pricing plans that fit software companies of any size.

Team Plan 

 

$149/month

($199/setup fee)

 

Includes: 

Escrow Agreement

5 Source Code Repositories

10 Escrow Beneficiaries

Most Popular

Business Plan 

 

$299/month

($199/setup fee)

 

Includes: 

Escrow Agreement

15 Source Code Repositories

30 Escrow Beneficiaries

Enterprise Plan 

 

$899/month

($199/setup fee)

 

Includes: 

Escrow Agreement

30 Source Code Repositories

Unlimited Escrow Beneficiaries

All plans include:

Unlimited Continuous Deposits

• Beneficiary Confirmations

• Escrow Setup Assistance

Haven’t found what you need? Send us a message.

Add-ons

Written Agreements 

 

$129/agreement 

 

If you require a written agreement for some of your beneficiaries you can easily order and download it, including all (custom) release terms for that beneficiary.

More add-ons available on request. Send us a message with your needs.

Release Event Validation

 

$199/hour 

 

If a release event is triggered, validation of the release conditions before release is charged on an hourly basis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you also support other source code deposit methods?  

Yes, we also support SFTP, Dropbox, Google Drive, email and others. Let us know your needs and we’ll see how we can make that work.

 

Can you tell me more about how you protect data?

Deposited source code is encrypted in a single process when taking deposit. The encrypted source code is backed up at different locations around the world. The decryption keys are in our safes, which are inside a bankbuilding. The codes only come out when a release event occurs.

 

Can you provide us with a copy of the escrow agreement?  

Please send us an email and we’ll send you an excerpt of the agreement based on typical terms. Please keep in mind that the terms can be customised to suit your license agreement.

 

Can I pay by invoice? 

Yes, you can. You will be billed for 1 year of service and additionally receive a 20% discount. Please email [email protected] if you'd like to receive an invoice to start your subscription.

 

What payment methods do you support? 

We support all mayor credit cards. Subscriptions are processed using Chargebee and payments are processed using Stripe. So you may see these names appear on your credit card statement.

 

Will I get a VAT invoice? 

Yes, if you enter your VAT information during signing up you'll receive an invoice specifying the VAT amounts. All listed prices are excl. VAT.

 

When does the escrow process start? 

After signing up for your plan you will receive on boarding information via email, that includes links to register your repositories and to add counter parties to them. We'll support you through the process to get all your code secured.

 

Does CodeKeeper have access to the content that's deposited under escrow? 

No, to ensure complete security and guarantee full integrity the deposited content is encrypted and stored in an automated process.

 

Where is the code under escrow stored? 

We backup all encrypted escrow content at several undisclosed locations around the world.

Haven’t found the answer you were looking for? Send us a message with your question.

Any questions? Send us a message!

